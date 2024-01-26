Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 117,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,564. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.