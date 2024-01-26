Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

PFS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 337,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,769,000 after purchasing an additional 132,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.