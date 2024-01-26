First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $31.99. 369,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,870. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,669,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after acquiring an additional 468,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after acquiring an additional 339,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

