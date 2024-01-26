Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Norfolk Southern updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.28. 1,892,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $255.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.37.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

