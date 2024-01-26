WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.47.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.95. 588,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a market cap of C$948.47 million, a P/E ratio of -200.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.33 and a 1-year high of C$5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.15.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.