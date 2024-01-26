Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$94.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.00.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5525188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines
In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,633. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
