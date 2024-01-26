Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$7.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SIL
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at SilverCrest Metals
In related news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$361,345.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Hannes Philip Portmann sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$240,281.00. Also, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$361,345.00. Insiders sold a total of 278,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,471 over the last quarter.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.