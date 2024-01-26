Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$7.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$361,345.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Hannes Philip Portmann sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$240,281.00. Also, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$361,345.00. Insiders sold a total of 278,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,471 over the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

