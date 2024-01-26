Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $31.00 at Desjardins

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

NYSE BBU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.37 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after buying an additional 686,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $19,467,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% in the second quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,769 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

