Scotiabank Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$36.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WJX

Wajax Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WJX stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$31.72. 11,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$21.63 and a 12-month high of C$32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$681.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$509.70 million during the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wajax will post 4.1720991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.