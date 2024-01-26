Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$3.75

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC set a C$2.80 target price on Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a report on Monday, January 15th.
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
