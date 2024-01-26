Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$15.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

ELD traded down C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$16.41. The company had a trading volume of 140,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.00. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.19 and a 52-week high of C$18.30.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9930151 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

