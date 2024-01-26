Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.62.
View Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.