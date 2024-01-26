Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.62.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$63.83. 278,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.30. The company has a market cap of C$26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.15 and a 12-month high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

