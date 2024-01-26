Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$164.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$158.00 to C$164.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$177.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE CNR traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$166.92. 287,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,906. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$170.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$163.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.