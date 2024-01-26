Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.33.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded up C$0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching C$25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 341,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,161. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. In related news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$276,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. Insiders have sold 27,247 shares of company stock worth $604,182 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

