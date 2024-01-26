goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$187.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$164.13.

Get goeasy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on goeasy

goeasy Stock Down 0.4 %

GSY traded down C$0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$159.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$168.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$151.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.721144 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.