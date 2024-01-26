Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDT. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 86,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,938. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$15.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$831.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.699536 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

