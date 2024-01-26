Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$27.50 at Desjardins

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$27.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVE. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.89.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,848. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.79. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0440061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. Corporate insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

