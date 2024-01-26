Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.73. 261,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.