Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $98,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 65,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,005. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

