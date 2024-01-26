Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.20. 1,156,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,329. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

