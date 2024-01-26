Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 491 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after acquiring an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.64. 381,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.28 and a 52-week high of $178.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

