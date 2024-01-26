F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $196,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,542. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.22. 315,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.67 and a 200-day moving average of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $185.24.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

