Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4,162.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.8 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

IRM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. 317,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.