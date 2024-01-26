Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 254 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 251.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after buying an additional 160,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,537,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,736,613.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,736,613.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,966. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,998. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.82. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

