Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2,225.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

