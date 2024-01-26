Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,148,000 after buying an additional 40,603 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.62. 841,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,043. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

