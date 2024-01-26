SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Western Union by 106.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,925.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,042 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WU traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.56. 1,008,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Western Union

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.