Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $834.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $487.22 and a 12 month high of $961.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $844.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.26.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $16.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

