DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,626. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

