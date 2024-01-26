Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 489,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,858. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.98.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

