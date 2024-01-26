SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.38. 306,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.