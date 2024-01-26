Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.46. 476,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

