Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $520,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,486,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,777,000 after buying an additional 758,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,837,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,950,594. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

