Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $260,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $153.32. 9,802,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,174,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $154.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

