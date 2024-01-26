Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 142 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $289.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,267. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.69.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

