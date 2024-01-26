Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Badger Meter Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:BMI traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. 298,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.25. Badger Meter has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $170.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Meter

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.