First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HISF remained flat at $44.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

