WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 90,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,534. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

