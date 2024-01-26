Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $273.76 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $273.76 million and $2.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,271.25 or 0.05401180 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00078308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,879,303 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,819,303 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

