Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $91.99 million and $354,401.35 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,051.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00160350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.30 or 0.00576198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00376598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00167740 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,960,702 coins and its circulating supply is 72,960,522 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

