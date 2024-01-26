Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0431 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $276.88 million and $3.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00078308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001467 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,428,032,573 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

