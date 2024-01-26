Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0927 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Grin has a market cap of $9.11 million and $1.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,051.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00160350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.30 or 0.00576198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00376598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00167740 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

