Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $59.37. 1,837,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,840. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

