MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HZO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 479.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

