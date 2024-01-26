Barclays Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $43.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

BWA traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. 930,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,334. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,483,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

