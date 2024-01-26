Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $217,910.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $217,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,585,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,666,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $396.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

