Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$173.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$177.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$166.92. 287,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,906. The company has a market cap of C$108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$170.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$163.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.