Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$121.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$100.00 to C$121.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.18.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Up 0.2 %

Cargojet stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,485. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$135.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.02.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.2827239 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.