Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$3.30 at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.73.

Shares of TSE:CHR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.55. The company had a trading volume of 106,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,810. The firm has a market cap of C$494.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.369883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

