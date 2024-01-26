Scotiabank Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$90.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$81.15.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$50.16. The company had a trading volume of 122,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,951. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.74. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$74.43.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.